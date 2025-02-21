Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.52. 671,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

