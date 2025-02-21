Exact Sciences Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

EXAS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $724,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

