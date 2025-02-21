FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Decreased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $117,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FDS opened at $466.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

