Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

