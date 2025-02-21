FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

