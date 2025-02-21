FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $425.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.