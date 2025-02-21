First Bank & Trust Buys 9,574 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 475.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

