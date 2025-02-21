First Bank & Trust Has $453,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 117,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.