First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Financial Analysis

Orange County Bancorp and First Financial Northwest are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 236.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $128.82 million 2.28 $27.88 million $2.47 10.48 First Financial Northwest $80.17 million 2.47 $1.07 million $0.11 195.29

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and First Financial Northwest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Northwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 19.47% 15.51% 1.12% First Financial Northwest 1.34% 0.67% 0.07%

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches and loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

