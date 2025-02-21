First Niles Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNFI remained flat at $8.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. First Niles Financial has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.