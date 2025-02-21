First Niles Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FNFI remained flat at $8.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. First Niles Financial has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
About First Niles Financial
