First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.11.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
