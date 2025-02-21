First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.