First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 117,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

