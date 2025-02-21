Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 318,511 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.71.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.