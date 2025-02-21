Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,302,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 278.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.