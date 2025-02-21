Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,302,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 278.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
