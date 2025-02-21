Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.