Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

