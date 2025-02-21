Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Fortinet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,689 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

