FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aethlon Medical Boosted by Analyst

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
