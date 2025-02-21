Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
