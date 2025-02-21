Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.