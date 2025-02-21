GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $70.68. 427,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,737,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

GitLab Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

In other news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,054.77. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after buying an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,420,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GitLab by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 931,396 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

