Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.08) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.96) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.08) to GBX 440 ($5.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.50 ($6.24).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 321.95 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.55. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 321.85 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.42).

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

