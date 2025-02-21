Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.08) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.96) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.08) to GBX 440 ($5.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.50 ($6.24).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore
Glencore Trading Down 1.1 %
About Glencore
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.