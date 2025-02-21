Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.90, but opened at $56.36. Global-E Online shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 595,996 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.
Global-E Online Stock Down 3.3 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $40,146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after buying an additional 580,450 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
