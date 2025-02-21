Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.90, but opened at $56.36. Global-E Online shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 595,996 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Global-E Online Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $40,146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after buying an additional 580,450 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

