Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

