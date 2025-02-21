Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

NYSE SNA opened at $338.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

