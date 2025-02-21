Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

