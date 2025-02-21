Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $603.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

