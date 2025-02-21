Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $26.44 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $238.21 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

