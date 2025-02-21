Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.56 to $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

