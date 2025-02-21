Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 797407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Bank of America cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,773,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

