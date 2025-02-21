Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after acquiring an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,609,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

