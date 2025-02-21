HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%.

HNI Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of HNI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 66,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,718. HNI has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

