Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 91,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

