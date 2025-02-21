Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

