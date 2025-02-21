Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 290,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,166,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

