Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $970,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

