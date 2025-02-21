iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Cormark increased their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.63.

IAG opened at C$129.25 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total value of C$367,515.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

