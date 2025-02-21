Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 4,674,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 1,655,662 shares.The stock last traded at $70.35 and had previously closed at $54.56.

The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 44.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337.80. The trade was a 32.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,204,536. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,806 shares of company stock valued at $25,353,904 in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

