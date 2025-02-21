Insider Buying: Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Director Acquires 4,600 Shares of Stock

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amentum Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $20.74 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
