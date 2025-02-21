Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Sells 403 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $7,896,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.