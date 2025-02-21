Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $2,214,582.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,561,056. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 13th, Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $2,018,934.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $2,013,836.40.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $267,253.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Confluent by 307.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 52.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

