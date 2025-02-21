Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $2,214,582.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,561,056. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $2,018,934.72.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $2,013,836.40.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $267,253.41.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Confluent by 307.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 52.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
