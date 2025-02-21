Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 9,533 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $321.46 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.49 and a 200-day moving average of $351.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Creative Planning increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $200,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.