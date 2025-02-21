Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.48. The company has a market cap of $746.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $178.52 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

