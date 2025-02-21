Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 4,625 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.95 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

