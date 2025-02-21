Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells 102,152 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Down 1.0 %

Snap stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,049,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

