Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. 654,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,866. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

