Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):

2/13/2025 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2025 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/27/2025 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – BlackLine had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 423,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,214.40. This represents a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,152,000 after buying an additional 64,435 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

