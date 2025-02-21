Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $380,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

