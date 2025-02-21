Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $932,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

UPS stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

