Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

