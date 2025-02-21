iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.22 and its 200-day moving average is $584.94. The company has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.